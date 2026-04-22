AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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22.04.2026 11:30:00
Here's How Much Dividend Income You'd Have Collected If You'd Bought 100 Shares of Coca-Cola 10 Years Ago
Most veteran investors will acknowledge Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is one of the market's most revered dividend stocks. But how good is it in practical terms? Specifically, how much dividend income would you have collected had you invested $4,454 in 100 shares of the beverage giant back in April 2016?Since that point in time, Coca-Cola's quarterly dividend payments have not only continued to be made like clockwork, but have grown from $0.35 per share then to $0.53 now. During this stretch, each share dished out a total of $17.12 worth of dividend payments. Owning 100 shares of KO, therefore, would have put $1,172 worth of cash payments into your portfolio during this 10-year timeframe.This figure assumes you aren't reinvesting dividends in more shares of the company, of course. Had you been doing so, you'd have pocketed at least a little more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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