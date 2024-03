You don't buy growth stocks primarily to receive income. Many of these stocks don't pay dividends at all. However, that doesn't mean you can't earn dividend income from growth stocks.The biggest growth stocks on the planet right now are the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks. Can you count on sitting back and having dividends pour in with these stocks? Yes -- at least with some of them. Here's how much dividend income you'd make by investing $70,000 in the Magnificent Seven stocks.There's a clear "dividend divide" among the Magnificent Seven stocks. Although they all arguably make enough money to pay dividends, only four actually do so.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel