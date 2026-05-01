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WKN DE: A1H92V / ISIN: US1729674242

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01.05.2026 12:45:00

Here's How Much Exposure JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup Have to Private Credit

Private credit has certainly been a buzzword this year, as the multitrillion-dollar industry has shown cracks in credit quality, and investors fret that problems in the sector could lead to broader market risks.One area that has come under some scrutiny is the traditional banking system. The industry has ceded market share to private credit due to burdensome regulations stemming from the Great Recession, yet it still lends to various players in private credit. Investors wonder what will happen if private credit lenders encounter problems. Will that spill over into the banking sector?After first-quarter earnings, the largest banks in the country provided some disclosures about private credit. Here's how much exposure JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), and Citigroup (NYSE: C) have.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -4- 19,99 -0,25% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -4-
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Pfd Shs Series -E- 19,31 0,04% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Pfd Shs Series -E-
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -2- 19,28 0,16% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -2-
Bank of America Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs 19 750,00 -0,35% Bank of America Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs
Bank of America Corp Deposit shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -1- 19,20 -0,47% Bank of America Corp Deposit shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -1-
Bank of America Corp 7 1-4 % Non-Cum Perp Conv Pfd Shs (L) 1 224,00 0,10% Bank of America Corp 7 1-4 % Non-Cum Perp Conv Pfd Shs (L)
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Pfd Shs Series -5- 19,47 -0,56% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Pfd Shs Series -5-
Bank of America Corp. 45,62 0,66% Bank of America Corp.
Citigroup Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.03333333333 Shs 63 350,00 -1,29% Citigroup Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.03333333333 Shs
Citigroup Inc. 109,04 -0,09% Citigroup Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.10 Shs 30 760,00 -1,66% JPMorgan Chase & Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.10 Shs
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 267,10 0,79% JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Wells Fargo & Co 7 1-2 % Non Cum Perp Conv Pfd Shs -A- (L) 1 193,00 0,18% Wells Fargo & Co 7 1-2 % Non Cum Perp Conv Pfd Shs -A- (L)
Wells Fargo & Co Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.2 Shs 24 360,00 -0,45% Wells Fargo & Co Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.2 Shs
Wells Fargo & Co Deposit Shs -A- Repr 1-1000th 5.625% Red Non-Cum Pfd Reg Shs-A- Ser -Y- 23,94 -0,08% Wells Fargo & Co Deposit Shs -A- Repr 1-1000th 5.625% Red Non-Cum Pfd Reg Shs-A- Ser -Y-
Wells Fargo & Co. 70,08 0,36% Wells Fargo & Co.

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