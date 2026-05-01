Citigroup Aktie
WKN DE: A1H92V / ISIN: US1729674242
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01.05.2026 12:45:00
Here's How Much Exposure JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup Have to Private Credit
Private credit has certainly been a buzzword this year, as the multitrillion-dollar industry has shown cracks in credit quality, and investors fret that problems in the sector could lead to broader market risks.One area that has come under some scrutiny is the traditional banking system. The industry has ceded market share to private credit due to burdensome regulations stemming from the Great Recession, yet it still lends to various players in private credit. Investors wonder what will happen if private credit lenders encounter problems. Will that spill over into the banking sector?After first-quarter earnings, the largest banks in the country provided some disclosures about private credit. Here's how much exposure JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), and Citigroup (NYSE: C) have.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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