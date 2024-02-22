|
22.02.2024 13:00:00
Here's How Much Money You'd Have if You Invested $10,000 Into the Ark Innovation ETF's Top 5 Stocks in 2019
Growth stocks have been in hot demand over the past year. And one place where you can find some of the best and brightest growth stocks is the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). Run by Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood, its focus is on companies with incredible potential. But over the years, the makeup of the portfolio has changed. While electric vehicle maker Tesla has been a staple, the same can't be said for many other stocks.How would you have done if you simply bought the five top stocks in Ark Innovation's fund five years ago, and held on until now? Let's take a look.Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can give investors a great way to gain exposure to dozens, or potentially hundreds or even thousands of stocks through just a simple investment. But if you don't want exposure to absolutely everything in the fund, you can simply look at what the top stocks are in the ETF and invest in those stocks yourself. ETFs regularly report on their holdings, so that isn't a difficult thing for investors to do.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Innovation Inc. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Innovation Inc. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Innovation Inc. Registered Shs
|1 246,00
|-0,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.