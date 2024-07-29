|
29.07.2024 11:47:00
Here's How Much Money You'd Have Now If You Invested $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Favorite ETF 10 Years Ago
Fire is hot. Ice is cold. Water is wet. Some statements are so self-evident they don't need to be made. However, I'll add one more to the list: Warren Buffett knows how to make money.Buffett's net worth currently stands at nearly $138 billion. He amassed this fortune by buying businesses (notably including Berkshire Hathaway) and investing in stocks. But Buffett has also bought some exchange-traded funds (ETFs) along the way.Could you rack up hefty profits by investing in ETFs that Buffett likes? Yep. Here's how much money you'd have now if you invested $10,000 in Buffett's favorite ETF 10 years ago.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
