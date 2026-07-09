Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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09.07.2026 20:17:00
Here's How Much More Upside Is Left in Palantir Stock, According to Wall Street Analysts
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) was a retail investor darling in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The stock soared 2,670% during that period, despite Wall Street analysts suggesting the price was already too high for most of it. But the stock has taken a tumble since the end of 2025, dropping roughly 37% from its November 2025 all-time high amid the broader software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock sell-off.Meanwhile, analysts have begun to take a fresh look at the company as it continues to deliver phenomenal revenue growth and earnings. In fact, despite a recent rally in the stock, the average Wall Street price target is significantly above the current price.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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