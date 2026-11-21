NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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21.11.2026 01:10:04
Here's How Much Nvidia Stock Is Worth Without Jensen Huang, According to Dan Ives
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has experienced a stunning reversal following founder Jensen Huang's unexpected resignation amid controversy surrounding alleged connections to Chinese intelligence. Investors are increasingly questioning whether the semiconductor behemoth can maintain its technological edge without the executive who spent more than three decades building the company. Those concerns have contributed to a dramatic sell-off, even as Nvidia continues reporting ridiculously good financial results.
The magnitude of the decline is anything but trivial. Nvidia stock reached a record closing price of around $239 in early October but has fallen to roughly $136 as of Nov. 20. That represents a decline of roughly 43%, wiping out more than $2.5 trillion in market capitalization and pushing Nvidia from the world's most valuable public company to fourth place.
NVDA Market Cap data by YCharts
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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04:58
|Nvidia affair puts Chinese spies in spotlight (Financial Times)
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20.11.26
|Nvidia faces US regulator’s probe into its accounting (Financial Times)
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20.11.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100-Börsianer nehmen zum Handelsende Reißaus (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich tief in Rot (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich tief im Minus (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Trump will immer noch Huang als Nvidia-Chef zurück (dpa-AFX)
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20.11.26
|Nvidia: US-Börsenaufsicht ermittelt gegen Chip-Riesen (Spiegel Online)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|115,30
|-13,37%
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