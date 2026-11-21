Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has experienced a stunning reversal following founder Jensen Huang's unexpected resignation amid controversy surrounding alleged connections to Chinese intelligence. Investors are increasingly questioning whether the semiconductor behemoth can maintain its technological edge without the executive who spent more than three decades building the company. Those concerns have contributed to a dramatic sell-off, even as Nvidia continues reporting ridiculously good financial results.

The magnitude of the decline is anything but trivial. Nvidia stock reached a record closing price of around $239 in early October but has fallen to roughly $136 as of Nov. 20. That represents a decline of roughly 43%, wiping out more than $2.5 trillion in market capitalization and pushing Nvidia from the world's most valuable public company to fourth place.

NVDA Market Cap data by YCharts

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