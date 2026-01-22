:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

22.01.2026 09:45:00

Here's How Much Palantir Needs to Grow to Justify Its Current Valuation. You Might Be Surprised.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is, without question, one of the biggest success stories in recent years. The artificial intelligence (AI) software provider's shares have skyrocketed more than 25x over the last three years. Palantir's stock is up more than 130% over the last 12 months.However, Wall Street is only moderately bullish about this high-flying AI leader. The consensus 12-month price target reflects a potential upside of around 11%. That's not bad, but it's a far cry from the gains that Palantir has been delivering.Why aren't analysts more excited about Palantir? Its valuation. The stock's forward price-to-earnings ratio is a whopping 172.4. Palantir trades at nearly 112 times trailing 12-month sales.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
