|
31.03.2024 11:10:00
Here's How Much Realty Income Stock You'd Need to Buy to Earn $100 in Passive Income Every Month
The best part about owning dividend stocks is that you can think of your expenses in terms of how many shares you need to cover a certain expense. For example, suppose you pay $100 per month for car insurance. You might ask, How many shares of a monthly dividend stock like Realty Income (NYSE: O) would I need to pay that bill using passive income?It's 390 shares in this case. If you do it right, you can build your portfolio to generate the funds needed to pay your bills. Eventually, you could reach a point where you spend less time working and more time doing the things you enjoy or maybe just kicking back on a beach somewhere.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
