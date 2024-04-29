|
29.04.2024 16:15:00
Here's How Much Stock Eli Lilly Repurchased in 2023
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), a juggernaut on the stock exchange with a $700 billion-plus market capitalization, has a lot going for it these days that should encourage investors. After all, its products are at the forefront of treating diabetes and weight loss.But one thing investors shouldn't expect are huge share buybacks by the company. After all, the pharmaceutical sector requires heavy capital expenditures at times. New products must be developed, and the larger companies need to maintain and even expand their manufacturing facilities.This is a key reason why Eli Lilly's spend on repurchasing its own stock has been relatively modest.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!