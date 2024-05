Here's How Much Stock Qualcomm Repurchased in the Past Year

Tech giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) makes leading modem chips for smartphones and owns the key patents in cellular technology. Qualcomm has also recently invested in new growth markets such as automotive and Internet of Things chips.As a large technology blue chip stock, Qualcomm has also been a regular repurchaser of its own stock. But how effective have these repurchases really been?Qualcomm typically repurchases its stock in a consistent manner, buying back $2.05 billion over the past 12 months. Those buybacks also look well timed. Over the past 12 months, Qualcomm 's stock is up 45%. So, those share repurchases look smart in the sense that Qualcomm bought back shares while they were undervalued.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel