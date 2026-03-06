Save Aktie
WKN: A0EQ92 / ISIN: IT0001490736
|
06.03.2026 19:00:00
Here's How Much the New Senior Tax Deduction Will Save the Average Senior
If you're 65 or older, you could have a bigger tax refund coming your way this year thanks to the new senior deduction. Not everyone will qualify, but those who do will pay taxes on $6,000 less this year ($12,000 for married couples), and that could result in significant savings.While the exact amount you'll save will vary based on your income and which other deductions you qualify for, we already have a rough idea of what kind of difference this new senior tax deduction will have on the average person's retirement taxes.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!