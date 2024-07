Here's How Much You Should Have Invested for Retirement at Age 40

It's a good idea to track your progress toward retirement savings goals. Disorganization can have catastrophic consequences, and you don't want to be surprised by the amount you have saved after it's too late to make major changes. Ensure that you're on track at various points throughout your career to eliminate guesswork and make adjustments when necessary.Don't look for a dollar amount that serves as a universal retirement planning rule. Instead, think about savings as a consistent activity throughout your career that will eventually create cash flow to fund your lifestyle once you've stopped working.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel