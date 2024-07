Here's How Much You Should Have Invested for Retirement by Age 50

It's a great idea to track your retirement-plan progress against the guidelines established by financial planners. Unfortunately, there's no single dollar amount that everyone can use for goal setting. However, there are time-tested rules that you should keep in mind to develop your own savings and investment targets.You need to be familiar with retirement account distribution strategies to understand how much you need to have invested at various ages along the way. Financial planners establish retirement-savings goals based on income replacement. When you stop working, you need to rely on cash flow sourced from investment accounts.IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool