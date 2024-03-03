|
03.03.2024 16:50:00
Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $10,000 in Apple Stock When Warren Buffett First Bought It
Warren Buffett told Berkshire Hathaway shareholders last year that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was a "better business than any we own." And he has put his money where his mouth is through the years. Apple ranks as Berkshire's biggest holding by far. It makes up a whopping 44.3% of the conglomerate's portfolio. Like many investors, Buffett has made a lot of money from his investment in the technology giant. Here's how much you'd have if you invested $10,000 in Apple stock when Warren Buffett first bought it.Berkshire first initiated a position in Apple in the first quarter of 2016. Buffett and his team at first bought roughly 39.2 million shares of Apple. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.03.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 letztendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite bewegt sich zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Apple-Aktie schwächer: Apple plant durch alternative App-Stores Sicherheitsrisiken reduzieren (dpa-AFX)
|
01.03.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Freitagnachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Das macht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Apple reverses course on plan to cut off ‘progressive web apps’ in EU (Financial Times)