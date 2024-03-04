|
04.03.2024 11:48:00
Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $10,000 in Eli Lilly Stock When Billionaire George Soros First Bought It
George Soros didn't become one of the wealthiest people in the world by making bad investing decisions. The founder of Soros Fund Management is worth $6.7 billion today, and his net worth would be much higher if he hadn't moved $18 billion into his Open Society Foundation in 2018. One of Soros' smart moves during his long career was to buy shares of big pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Here's how much you'd have if you invested $10,000 in Lilly stock when Soros first bought it.Soros' hedge fund currently owns 33,000 shares of Eli Lilly. However, this position was initiated in 2023's fourth quarter, and it was far from the first time the billionaire bought the stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
