Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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26.06.2026 08:05:00
Here's How Much You'd Have Today If You Had Invested $10,000 in Tesla the Day Before It Completed Its Last 3-for-1 Stock Split.
When a big-name stock executes a stock split, it gets a lot of attention. That's because stock splits are considered bullish indicators -- the company is splitting its stock to make it more affordable to retail investors. It also provides the company with greater flexibility in offering compensation packages that include stock equity for its employees. It's a win-win, generally.That's why the 3-for-1 stock split that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced in August 2022 got so much attention. Tesla was a high-flying stock, gaining 2,000% in the three years immediately before the split. Had you invested $10,000 into Tesla in August 2019, you would have had $210,000 the day of the split. But against those lofty expectations, Tesla stock has been a disappointment since the split. It's gained only 28% since executing the split on Aug. 25, 2022, meaning that had you invested $10,000 in Tesla the day before the split, you'd only have $12,800. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained 77% over the same period, and a $10,000 investment in an S&P 500 index fund, such as the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), would have grown to nearly $17,800.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|334,10
|1,41%
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