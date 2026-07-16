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WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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16.07.2026 17:52:00

Here's How Much You'd Have Today if You Invested $5,000 Each in Amazon and Costco 3 Years Ago. The Gains May Surprise You.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are both well known as sellers of consumer goods, but when it comes to its bottom line, Amazon is much more of a tech company than a retailer. That's because Amazon also has cloud operations, chip design and production, and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure for other companies to utilize.Given how much the AI trend has lifted many tech stocks over the last three years, it would be reasonable to assume that Amazon would have been a better-performing stock than Costco. That assumption proves to be correct, but anyone who invested $5,000 in both companies at the start of that period will probably find the difference between their two performances surprising.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 213,90 -2,22% Amazon
Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs 29 740,00 -0,27% Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
Costco Wholesale Corp. 830,80 0,59% Costco Wholesale Corp.

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