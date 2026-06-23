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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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23.06.2026 20:02:00
Here's How Much You'd Need to Invest in HDV to Generate $500 per Month in Dividends
There are plenty of dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) today offering yields of 3%-4%. Relatively few of those layer a quality screen into their fund's selection process to ensure the yield is durable and sustainable.The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: HDV) is one of them. It targets high-yielding stocks from a universe that passes a pair of Morningstar quality screens. By doing this, it mitigates some of the volatility risk that comes from pure yield-based strategies and stabilizes the income stream. Top holdings include ExxonMobil, Verizon Communications, and AbbVie.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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