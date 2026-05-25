Per Aktie

Per für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.05.2026 16:20:12

Here's How Much You'd Need to Invest in VIG to Generate $500 per Month in Dividends

Income investors considering the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) might find themselves looking at something they didn't quite expect.The relatively low yield of 1.6% is understandable. Many long-term dividend growers don't make huge payouts. Plus, the fund's strategy eliminates the top 25% of yields from consideration immediately.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Per-Se Technologies Inc.

mehr Nachrichten