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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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25.05.2026 16:20:12
Here's How Much You'd Need to Invest in VIG to Generate $500 per Month in Dividends
Income investors considering the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) might find themselves looking at something they didn't quite expect.The relatively low yield of 1.6% is understandable. Many long-term dividend growers don't make huge payouts. Plus, the fund's strategy eliminates the top 25% of yields from consideration immediately.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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