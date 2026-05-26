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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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26.05.2026 10:20:00
Here's How Much You'd Need to Invest in VYM to Generate $500 per Month in Dividends
High-yield dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are great for anyone looking to improve the income generated by their portfolios. But these funds come in all shapes and sizes. You really need to look at how the fund is constructed to understand whether it's right for you.The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) takes a rather generic approach. It starts with a wide universe of dividend-paying stocks and simply selects the top 50% of forward-looking yields for inclusion. What you end up with is a portfolio of more than 600 stocks with a relatively modest 2.3% yield.Source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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