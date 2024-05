Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefit Might Plunge in 11 Years, and 1 Way to Supplement Your Retirement Instead

Millions of retired seniors get monthly benefits from Social Security. But in about 11 years' time, those benefits have the potential to get cut in a serious way. There's really no beating around that bush. However, with some savvy planning on your part, Social Security cuts don't have to be a problem for you.Social Security gets the bulk of its revenue from payroll taxes. But in the coming years, a huge number of older workers are expected to exit the labor force, thereby denying the program the revenue it needs to keep up with scheduled benefits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel