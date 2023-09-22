|
22.09.2023 23:00:00
Here's How Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft Could Pay You $1,000 Per Year in Dividend Income
Most investors classify Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as growth stocks, and for very good reason:Had you invested $1,000 in any of those stocks at the date of their IPO and held on, you'd be a millionaire today. And the growth hasn't stopped, because shares of Nvidia have rocketed 195% this year alone on the back of the artificial intelligence (AI) wave. All three stocks also pay a dividend. Their yield (or annual percentage return) is relatively small, which is why they get overlooked as income producers. But that doesn't mean investors can't earn some extra money while they enjoy the fruits of these growth stories.
