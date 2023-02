Here's How Rivian Stock Dealt Amazon Its First Annual Loss Since 2014

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Back in May 1997, a company that would forever change the way we shop was listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It gave investors an opportunity to buy a slice of the future -- though many of them didn't know it at the time. Fast forward 25 years, and the company just reported over half a trillion dollars in annual revenue for 2022. It was Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), of course, the widely recognized pioneer of the e-commerce industry.Its success is thanks to a relentless focus on innovation. Amazon's business is no longer about e-commerce alone; it has become a leader in the cloud computing industry, has a booming advertising business, and has a growing portfolio of digital media assets.Continue reading