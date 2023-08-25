|
25.08.2023 14:52:00
Here's How Simon Property Group Can Afford Its 6.6% Dividend Yield
One of the main economic clouds on the horizon involves the commercial real estate sector, which is being negatively impacted by rising interest rates. Commercial real estate investors were lulled into complacency by years of ultra-low interest rates. The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremors in the office real estate market, and retail has been struggling as well.Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), which is a top retail real estate investment trust (REIT), has a 6.6% dividend yield. Do the problems in the commercial real estate market raise a red flag about the dividend?
