Here's How SNDL Stock Could Fly for the Rest of 2024 and Beyond

SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), formerly known as Sundial Growers, is shaping up to be a decent purchase for value-sensitive investors. Between the improving efficiency of its operations, its burgeoning investment income, and its ongoing attempt to invest in businesses competing in the U.S. marijuana markets, shareholders have no shortage of favorable trends and catalysts to appreciate.And things could be getting even better over the next few quarters. Here's what you need to know.The story of SNDL over the last couple of years is one of diversification.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel