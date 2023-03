Here's How Snowflake Is Sustaining Revenue Growth by Tripling Its Market Opportunity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Data company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) went public in September 2020. At the time, management said it had a market opportunity of $81 billion. But nowadays, just 2.5 years later, management says its market opportunity is $248 billion.The story of how Snowflake's market opportunity tripled in under three years is worthy of investors' attention. It shows how the company can sustain mind-blowing revenue growth and why this is a great business.Snowflake is trying to solve the "data-silo" problem. In traditional infrastructure, parts of enterprise data are isolated from the rest of the business, prohibiting broad insights and collaboration. Therefore, Snowflake came to market with its Cloud Data Platform, providing a way to onboard and store enterprise data all in one place.Continue reading