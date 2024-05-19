|
19.05.2024 13:07:00
Here's How SpaceX Could Save Europe a Lot of Money
SpaceX Starlink internet is taking the world by storm -- and making some countries nervous.Nowhere near the size of terrestrial networks yet (on Earth, Comcast alone generates more than $80 billion annually as an internet service provider, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence), Starlink is growing faster than any terrestrial rival. Over the space of just five years, it's grown from nil revenue as it built out its satellite constellation in 2019 and much of 2020 to a projected $6.8 billion in revenue in 2024. And Starlink isn't bound by lines on a map. Unlike most telcos, Starlink boasts the ability to provide internet services anywhere on the globe, beamed down from its constellation of nearly 6,000 orbiting satellites. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!