Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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17.06.2026 19:55:00
Here's How Stellantis Is in Even Worse Shape Than Its Rival -- but Clear Upside Remains
While Detroit automakers Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) have a long list of attributes in common, all three have traded completely differently from one another.Over the past three years, GM's stock price has soared 124%, Ford's has remained flat with a meager 4% gain, and Stellantis's stock has plunged nearly 60%. Stellantis' decline was sharp and swift, but it has a $70 billion turnaround plan that offers investors upside if it can regain lost market share, deliver a long list of new, compelling products, and reverse staggering warranty costs.Speaking of warranty costs, it's important for investors to know exactly how much work Stellantis has to do. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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