Colas Aktie
WKN: 853381 / ISIN: FR0000121634
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04.06.2026 19:30:00
Here's How the 2027 Social Security COLA Is Projected to Stack Up to the Past 51 Years of COLAs
Social Security is slated for an above-average cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2027, according to some estimates, which would be good news for seniors struggling with rising inflation. But "above-average" doesn't tell you a lot. Over the past 51 years, the COLA has averaged 3.73%, and people receiving benefits are eager to know how much over that average the next COLA might be. We won't know the number until the Social Security Administration officially announces it, which it's expected to do in mid-October. But here's what we can infer about how this COLA will compare with the past 50 years, based on the latest COLA estimates.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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