Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is set to report results after the bell on Tuesday, Nov. 17, for the three months ending Oct. 25 (its fiscal 2027 third quarter). That makes Wednesday, Nov. 18, the first session when the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) can react to the numbers.

It's also the graphics processing unit maker's first report since Jensen Huang resigned as CEO on Nov. 11. Chief financial officer Colette Kress is interim CEO, and Nvidia said its results would still come out on schedule.

Index investors have a stake in this one, too. Nvidia makes up around 6% of the S&P 500's value, one of the largest weights among tech companies in the index. And as of this writing, the index stands near 7,560. That puts it around 3% under the record it set when it closed at 7,818.93 on Oct. 6.

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