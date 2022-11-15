|
15.11.2022 13:45:00
Here's How Tilray Could Grow by 3X Before 2027
Few marijuana businesses are as hungry for growth as Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). With operations spanning North America, Europe, Australia, and South America, its global footprint exposes it to the majority of the world's most lucrative cannabis markets.That might make it a good investment. But could it become a three-bagger before the decade closes for people who invest today? It's more likely than it sounds. Let's do a few quick calculations to show why it's possible and then explore how tripling in value before 2027 is a target that may well be within reach.Right now, Tilray has a market cap of just over $2.6 billion, which means that it'll need to grow to reach a cap of $7.8 billion to triple. If we assume that its trailing 12-month (TTM) price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.5 will stay roughly the same, that market cap implies reaching an annual total revenue of around $2.2 billion before 2027. That's quite a big jump from its total revenue of $628.3 million in its 2022 fiscal year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tilray (ex Aphria)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tilray (ex Aphria)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tilray (ex Aphria)
|4,06
|0,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit teils deutlichen Gewinnen
Der heimische Leitindex bewegte sich am Dienstag auf grünem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen fuhren Gewinne ein. In Fernost hatten die Käufer die Oberhand.