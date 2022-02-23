Here's How to Double Your Money With No Investing Experience Whatsoever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You may have lofty goals as an investor, and one of those may be to turn your money into a much larger sum over time. But to pull that off, you'll need to assemble a solid portfolio. And if you're new to the stock market, you may not feel confident in your ability to choose a mix of companies that will make your goals achievable.If that's the case, worry not. One simple move on your part could make it possible to triple your money -- even if your knowledge of stocks is fairly limited.The stock market consists of many different sectors, and within each sector, many different companies. You could spend hours upon hours trying to figure out which stocks have a place in your portfolio. But if you don't have the time or appetite for that, there's another solution that could make you very wealthy -- loading up on broad market index funds.