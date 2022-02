Here's How to Score an Extra $1,830 per Social Security Check

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While Social Security probably won't cover all your expenses in retirement, there's no denying larger checks can make your life easier. You actually have a lot of control over the size of your benefit, even if you're not of claiming age yet. Anything you do to boost your income today can help increase the amount of your Social Security checks in the future.But that's not the only way to squeeze more money out of the program. There's another, simple step you can take that could add up to $1,830 to your monthly Social Security checks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading