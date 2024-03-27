|
27.03.2024 14:45:00
Here's How to Tell If You Qualify for Spousal Social Security Benefits
Social Security offers a vital financial safety net and a cornerstone in the foundation for a secure future for millions of Americans. What happens, though, if your employment history doesn't support those plans?If your spouse is eligible to receive retirement benefits, you may qualify for spousal benefits. You'll need to check the rules and regulations from the Social Security Administration (SSA) to determine if you meet the requirements but can begin your research with the following summary of the major ways you can qualify for spousal benefits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
