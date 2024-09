Here's How to Tell if You Qualify for Spousal Social Security Benefits

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Social Security has been one of the country's most crucial social programs since it was implemented decades ago. In July, close to 54 million people received Social Security retirement benefits, with many of them relying on it for their livelihood.Social Security benefits are typically based on your earnings history throughout your career. Simply put, the more you pay in Social Security taxes, the more you can expect to receive in Social Security retirement benefits (although there is a cap). The problem with that, however, is that not everyone works or has a decent earnings history. Luckily, Social Security offers spousal benefits to help with this.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool