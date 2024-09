Here's How to Tell if You Qualify for Spousal Social Security Benefits

Social Security spousal benefits are designed to provide additional retirement income, particularly in situations where one spouse was the primary earner or earned a comparatively high level of income. Nearly 2 million Americans receive a spousal benefit, and while qualifying for one isn't exactly difficult, there are a few specific boxes that need to be checked before a spousal benefit can be paid.In simple terms, Social Security spousal benefits exist to provide retirement income for couples for whom one spouse was the primary earner. So the first qualification is an easy one: At least one spouse in a married couple must be eligible for a Social Security retirement benefit, based on work history in employment covered by Social Security.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool