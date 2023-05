Here's How Warren Buffett Is Betting on the Streaming Wars

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The onset of streaming video was the beginning of a paradigm shift in home entertainment. Since early 2007, broadcast television and cable TV have been in gradual but undeniable secular decline. Cord-cutting has reached epic proportions, and streaming services have become the de facto replacement for appointment television.After decades of avoiding technology stocks, legendary Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has done an about-face. In recent years, inspired by his lieutenants Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, the Oracle of Omaha has gradually made a somewhat sizable bet on a company with two hit streaming services, making it a top contender in the streaming wars.Let's look at why he has invested in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) and what he recently had to say about the company.Continue reading