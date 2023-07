Here's How Wells Fargo Is Preparing to Deal With Issues in Its Office Loan Portfolio

It's no secret that investors are keeping a very close eye on commercial real estate (CRE) loans as credit normalizes, and even more so in the office loan space.The office loans segment is likely to be put under significant stress in the years ahead, largely because of the remote work trend, which the pandemic clearly accelerated. With fewer workers going to the office, vacancy rates are down and many office buildings are expected to see their property values plunge.With one of the largest CRE franchises, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) certainly has office exposure that it will need to deal with . Here's how the bank is preparing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel