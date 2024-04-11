|
11.04.2024 12:40:00
Here's How You Can Collect $50,000 in Dividends per Year in Retirement
Many people approaching retirement have fears about the state of their future finances. In a 2023 survey, the Nationwide Retirement Institute found that 75% of people aged 50 and over are concerned that Social Security benefits will run out at some point in their lives. And even if that doesn't worry you, there's the risk that you may not be generating enough income to live the kind of retirement that you want.One way to alleviate those concerns is by investing for the long term and preparing for retirement ahead of time. By investing in stocks and relying on income-generating investments during your retirement years, you can be in a much stronger financial position. Below, I'll show you how you can generate $50,000 in annual dividend income by the time you retire.An ideal way to simplify your investing strategy and to help generate strong returns is to invest in an exchange-traded fund (ETF). By putting money every week or every month into an ETF, you don't have to worry about which stocks are good buys at the moment you decide to invest; you can simply put money into the same diversified ETF to eliminate the guesswork and analysis that can sometimes turn investors off from investing in stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!