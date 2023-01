Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric rises -- like the one Bitcoin went on when it hit its previous all-time high -- 2022's decline was exacerbated by a series of events such as bankruptcies and scandals that rattled investor confidence. Subsequently, Bitcoin tanked. I know we could all use some reason for optimism in 2023, but I would prefer to be realistic at the same time. Personally, I am hopeful Bitcoin will treat investors much better this year -- especially if they take advantage of today's cheap prices.Continue reading