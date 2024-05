Here's My Favorite Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock, and It's Not Nvidia

Interest in artificial intelligence (AI) has skyrocketed over the last year, attracting businesses and consumers from dozens of industries. The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT reinvigorated the AI market and forced the public to rethink what was currently possible with the generative technology.In the last 12 months, the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector Index has risen 55%, with much of that growth owed to Nvidia . The chipmaker's business exploded alongside a boom in AI. Its stock has climbed 234% since last April as AI chip demand has increased, leading to soaring earnings for the company. As a result, Nvidia has become a poster child of sorts for the rally in AI. However, with numerous companies joining the market, there are potentially better investment options and ways to back the budding industry.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel