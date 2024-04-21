|
21.04.2024 10:55:00
Here's My Favorite Vanguard ETF to Buy Right Now -- and It Isn't Even Close
Count me in as a fan of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). A significant percentage of my investment portfolio is invested in several ETFs. I especially like Vanguard's funds because of their low costs.Vanguard currently offers 86 ETFs. Several of them are good picks. However, I think one stands above the rest. Here's my favorite Vanguard ETF to buy right now -- and it isn't even close.If you asked Warren Buffett what his favorite Vanguard ETF is, he'd probably tell you he likes the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. His Berkshire Hathaway portfolio owns this ETF. Buffett's will also stipulates the cash his family inherits be invested in a low-cost S&P 500 index fund. The legendary investor recommended Vanguard's. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!