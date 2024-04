Count me in as a fan of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). A significant percentage of my investment portfolio is invested in several ETFs. I especially like Vanguard's funds because of their low costs.Vanguard currently offers 86 ETFs. Several of them are good picks. However, I think one stands above the rest. Here's my favorite Vanguard ETF to buy right now -- and it isn't even close.If you asked Warren Buffett what his favorite Vanguard ETF is, he'd probably tell you he likes the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. His Berkshire Hathaway portfolio owns this ETF. Buffett's will also stipulates the cash his family inherits be invested in a low-cost S&P 500 index fund. The legendary investor recommended Vanguard's. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel