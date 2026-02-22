NOW Aktie
Here's My Highest Conviction AI Stock to Buy Right Now (HINT: It Recently Partnered with Nvidia)
AI has the potential to be the most impactful technology in history. It can significantly increase productivity and efficiency, solve complex problems quickly, and help drive medical breakthroughs. However, the technology can only realize its full potential if the world builds the infrastructure to support it. That includes building specialized AI data centers to house racks of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) chips, along with the power-generating capacity to keep these facilities operating around the clock. According to an estimate from Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN), the world needs to spend $7 trillion on AI infrastructure over the next decade. The global investment firm is going all-in on AI infrastructure to capitalize on this once-in-a-generation investment opportunity. That's why it's my highest conviction AI stock to buy right now.
