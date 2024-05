Here's My Pick for the Best Mega-Cap Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now

Like many investors, I'm enthralled by the opportunities unleashed by artificial intelligence (AI). I agree with predictions that AI could be as big (or bigger) than the internet.Which AI stocks are likely to be the biggest winners? Different people will have different answers to the question. Here's my pick for the best mega-cap AI stock to buy right now .I like many of the mega-cap leaders in AI, including most of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks. However, valuation is an important factor to me. Many AI stocks with market caps of $200 billion or more trade at a lofty premium. But not Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel