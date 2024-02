Here's My Top Foreign Dividend Stock to Buy Now

Germany's Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) is a lot more resilient than you might think. It has a mix of diversified revenue streams plus an increasing focus on end markets set for long-term growth. Its revenue streams are also internationally diversified, and the valuation remains compelling for a company in excellent shape. Here's why Siemens is an excellent stock to buy for investors looking further afield.In a nutshell, Siemens is a company of three owned businesses (digital industries, smart infrastructure, and mobility) alongside a 75% stake in Siemens Healthineers and a 17.1% stake in Siemens Energy.The investment case for Siemens rests on the idea that its mobility business (rail rolling stock, rail infrastructure, and services) and Siemens Healthineers are relatively stable businesses with good growth prospects through the economic cycle. The other two owned businesses, digital industries (automation, motion control, and industrial software) and smart infrastructure (smart buildings, electrification, and electrical products) are leaders in exciting long-term growth markets with peers that trade on significantly higher-valuation multiples than those implied by Siemens' valuation.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel