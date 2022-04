Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many growth stocks are on fire sale these days, presenting a ton of wide-open investing windows. But one of these opportunities stands head, shoulders, torso, and thighs above the rest. I haven't seen a buying opportunity like the current Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) situation since 2011. We're looking at a once-in-a-decade buy signal.I'm sure you know why Netflix is stuck at the bottom of Wall Street's bargain bin these days. The company set a disappointing guidance target for first-quarter subscriber growth in January and then fell short of that weak target in this week's second-quarter report.Headlines were quick to declare that Netflix isn't growing anymore, and investors rushed for the exits. The stock fell 40% the next day -- about roughly two weeks' worth of average daily trading volume in a single day.Continue reading