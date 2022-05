Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks have been kicked into Wall Street's bargain bin in 2022. The S&P 500 market index is down 17% year to date, but the more volatile Nasdaq Composite lost 27% over the same period.Many of the plunging highfliers were surely overdue for a correction, and some of them may not climb back from the dungeon they're in. However, the broad-based retreat from growth-oriented stocks also reduced the share prices of great companies, regardless of their business prospects or reported results.Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is a fine example of this phenomenon. The online fashion retailer experienced tremendous business growth in recent quarters and the company consistently crushes Wall Street's expectations in each earnings report. Yet the stock is down 52.6% year to date and trades at modest valuation multiples today.