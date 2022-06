Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past several months have been rough for high-growth stocks, many of which lost their luster as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds drove investors toward more conservative investments. However, that relentless sell-off has also reduced the valuations of some well-run companies to more reasonable levels for long-term investors.One of those beaten-down growth plays is Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), the online artisan marketplace that saw its stock plummet more than 75% after hitting an all-time high last November. I'll explain why investors should tune out all the near-term noise and buy this out-of-favor stock today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading