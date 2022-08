Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

My top growth stock to buy now is a travel company thriving as consumers unleash pent-up demand to get out of their homes. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is experiencing a surge in customer spending that could last a while. The asset-light business offers advantages over traditional hotels and resorts, with customers choosing it over its competitors. Airbnb's stock is relatively inexpensive, and the rebound in consumer travel has a long way to run. Notably, Airbnb operates as a travel facilitator. That means it does not own any properties listed on its platform. It brings together travelers looking for a place to stay with hosts looking for people to rent their spaces. Airbnb facilitates transactions. For its services, it takes a percentage of all sales on the Airbnb platform. Of course, the business was devastated at the pandemic's onset when travel came to a halt. Airbnb's revenue fell by 30% in 2020. Continue reading